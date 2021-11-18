Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers won the 2021 National League Cy Young Award, a season in which he made history from the mound, the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) reported Wednesday.

Getty Images

Burnes was 11-5 with 167 innings in 28 starts and led the majors in earned run average (2.43), strikeouts per nine innings (12.6) and fewer home runs per Thursday innings (0.38); He was second in WHIP (0.94), third in walks for nine innings (1.83) and fifth in total strikeouts (234).

Since 1900, Burnes is the first pitcher to finish in the top three of both leagues at K / 9, BB / 9 and HR / 9. He joins Rollie Fingers (1981) and Pete Vuckovich (1982) as members of the Brewers receiving the distinction from the BBWAA.

Not including the 2020 season shortened to 60 games, Burnes pitched the second fewest innings for a Cy Young winner. In 1984, Rick Sutcliffe won the trophy in the National League, pitching 150.1 innings with the Chicago Cubs, after he had worked 94.1 with the Cleveland Indians in the American League.

More details shortly …