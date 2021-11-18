Copywriting, a pending subject in the university, Training and studies

The demand for professionals in copywriting it is inversely proportional to the space that this area occupies in universities. For some years now, the figure of the copywriter it remains at the top of the ranking of jobs with a greater projection and demand in the future because many companies have begun to assess the real impact that their words have on their results. Nevertheless, the training of these professionals remains outside the official academic training, as Maïder Tomasena, founder of the School of Copywriting, points out. A phenomenon that, as they detect, is gradually being reversed. “More and more universities are calling us to introduce some kind of copywriting in their training programs”, clarifies the director. “This ability has existed for years and in Spain, in agencies, it was already a highly demanded profile, although in the world of online marketing there was no talk of the importance of persuasive writing.”

The Copywriting School It emerged in 2015 to bring together the different copywriting formations that I was creating. The copywriter Basque was, in fact, one of the first to introduce and professionalize this figure in the Hispanic market. In the last three years, more than 6,000 students from more than 50 countries have passed through his school. It all started in 2013, when Maïder Tomasena opened a blog on this topic at a time when no one had done it yet and started generating valuable content week after week. “Copy has a specific weight in the billing of thousands of companies”, points out Maïder, who combines her work as a director to give training in copywriting, many of them in the university, although he thinks that “The trade deserves more than a subject within a master’s degree in marketing. It requires great preparation”. Your certification in copywriting It is the only training that has an endorsement from a university, specifically from Florida Global University. When students pass the official exam they receive their official title valid all over the world (if they wish they can have the title printed with the Hague apostille).

“Companies have understood the importance in financial terms of speaking the same language as their customers and having a sincere dialogue with a copy effective and honest in each of the media they use, but universities have a blindfold that needs to be removed “, concludes the founder of the School of Copywriting.