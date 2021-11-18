Controversy with Lindsay Lohan: they say she is unrecognizable due to excess Photoshop

Lindsay Lohan returns to acting with a Christmas film that will be released in 2022. Although this is already an important development, the promotion of the film had a rebound effect: there was criticism for the supposed excess of Photoshop that had the first photo that the producers distributed.

The film is a romantic comedy produced by Netflix that it’s called Christmas in wonderland and is scheduled to be seen on that platform in December of next year. In the image that was released, Lohan appears with her partner Chord Overstreet.

It’s one of her first mainstream roles since playing Katerina West in Sick Note in 2018, while almost 17 years have passed since Heavy girls it happened in the movies.

What was said in the networks about the photo of Lindsay Lohan with excess of Photoshop

Next to the image in question, the comments of the users began. While many were celebrating Lohan’s return to the screen, others messed with digital retouching that were done to the actress’s face.

“I didn’t think it was Lindsay Lohan”; “What kind of parallel universe is this?”; “They are Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman “; Who is Lindsay Lohan? I do not see her”; “That’s not Lindsay Lohan, that’s pure Photoshop”; “Who the hell is it?”; were some of the comments from users.

What the new Lindsay Lohan movie is about

According to the synopsis published in IMDb, on Christmas in wonderland Lohan plays a young hotel heiress, who is newly engaged and has an accident while skiing.

This generates an amnesia, for which she forgets who she is, while the owner of a cabin, who lives with a daughter, ends up taking care of her. With him you will have a love story in the days leading up to Christmas.

The 35-year-old actress is quite far from artistic endeavor in recent years. The last thing that was known is that for several years dedicated to tourism ventures in highly frequented cities such as Dubai and Mykonos.