Club América explodes before the negligence of the Peruvian National Team with Pedro Aquino

If there is a problem that it seemed we had already gotten rid of in the America club is that of injuries, which have ceased to be so constant since the arrival of Santiago Solari to the bench. However, at this moment there is one that, more than concern, provoked anger in the upper echelons of Azulcremas.

It is about the injury of Pedro Aquino, which initially occurred in the match against Tigers, this being the reason why the Peruvian midfielder did not play the Concachampions final against Monterrey, then Santiago Solari and company wanted to take care of him so that he was 100% in the league.

However, the call for the Selection of Peru for the World Cup qualifying rounds, and despite the insistence of the club’s experts, they decided to call the 5 Americanista, which although they did not take into account for the first game against Bolivia, they did call for the confrontation against Venezuela, in which he entered the final stretch to leave just 10 minutes after relapsing into his injury.

The Club América medical team sent five different studies and two letters showing the seriousness of Aquino’s injury, both to avoid his call and to have him put on the field of play. Even when leaving the player himself made clear his annoyance in a gesture of “I told you”, showing that he also warned about the possibility of relapsing into his injury.

It will be necessary to carry out the pertinent studies to know the seriousness of this relapse, however, both Club América and Pedro Aquino were obliged to comply with the call of the Peruvian National Team, the Andean team being the total responsibility of this new injury, which is presumed that would leave the midfielder without a league.