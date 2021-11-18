Cinema column: This is from Mathilda

Not only does the cinema of the ’80s have great pop culture classics, the’ 90s left us unforgettable titles and characters that are part of the popular imagination. Today we are going to tell some curiosities of a classic of action and drama cinema directed by the Frenchman Luc Besson, The Perfect Murderer (Léon, the Professional, 1994).

The first time we saw Léon, it was in Nikita (Nikita, 1990), also directed by Luc Besson, there this character was introduced to us in some scenes, as “the cleaner”, but the director understood that this character had a lot of potential, And that’s how in 30 days he had the finished script of this hit man who would eventually become a movie icon. For Besson, this was just a project to entertain himself from his true goal, the production of The Fifth Element (The fifth Element, 1997).

Luc Besson always wrote the character with Jean Reno in the head, but other actors were tempted, including Mel Gibson and Keannu Reeves, but Besson had already chosen his protagonist.

Today we all know Natalie Portman, but at the time of The Perfect Killer was produced, she was only 11 years old, and it was her film debut. Portman’s parents were very concerned about the casting, because it was not a children’s movie, but Natalie loved the script so much that she struggled to keep the role. The little actress beat more than 2,000 applicants, including Liv Tyler and Cristina Ricci. Portman’s parents asked the director not to show her smoking, just holding the cigarette, and that at some point in the film she quit smoking. Due to the inexperience in front of the camera of the young actress, she could not cry, and to make the scene where she sees her dead parents and siblings, they had to spray her eyes with peppermint oil to make her tears come out. The actress herself has said that she felt so much pain that after that experience she was able to cry easily, just to avoid being sprayed again.

By having an actor with the potential of Gary Oldman, it allows you to have an interpretation of another level, the villain he plays is wonderful, and it is not surprising that several scenes have been improvised by the actor. One of the most iconic scenes in the film, where the actor tells his partner to “bring everyone” to eliminate Léon, the scream was improvised. Actually, it was a joke on director Luc Besson, who in previous scenes had repeated his lines quite normally, but after asking the soundman to remove his headphones, he yelled it as loudly as he could. Besson liked it so much, he decided to leave it in the final cut.

In an interview, Portman said that she had never seen a Marylin Monroe movie, and the scene where she does the imitation was inspired by a scene from the movie The World According to Wayne (Wayne’s World, 1992).

And one of the most incredible curiosities is that during the filming of the scene where the police cars begin to arrive at the building where they have Léon and Mathilda cornered, a few meters from there a criminal had just robbed a business, and when he saw so many policemen, surrendered, not knowing they were extras. The production quickly called 911 and was detained.

The Perfect Murderer is a film that will always be present in the lists of great films of the ’90s and that its characters are already part of popular culture, the hitman who redeems himself for helping a girl, with a soundtrack impeccable and with one of the most emotional and explosive endings we have seen in recent times.