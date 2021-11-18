Cineland, a regional chain of cinemas, arrives in Bogotá: this will offer | Companies | Business

The regional cinema chain Cineland makes its arrival in Bogotá. The other places in the country where it is present are: Barranquilla, Santa Marta, Valledupar, Quibdó, Antioquia, Rionegro, La Guajira, Neiva and Cundinamarca.

With more than 4,200 square meters, 9 rooms and 1,400 seats, the new cinema in the city, which will be in the El Edén shopping center, comes with a differential bet in its confectionery spaces and competitive prices at the box office. Equally, It will offer 4K projection, 3D screens and Dolby Surround sound.

According to Ibonne Zabala, general manager of the shopping center, with the authorization of the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá to bars, gastrobars, restaurants and cinemas to complete their capacity 100% with the presentation of the vaccination card, the entertainment sector strengthens at the beginning of the Christmas season and allows entrepreneurs and operators to expand their offer.

In his opinion, this is positive news, especially for cinemas, which have been behind closed doors for months and have been gradually recovering.

“The opening of Cineland complements the wide range of entertainment and experiences in the shopping center and consolidates us as one of the shopping centers with the largest square meter of entertainment in the city”, Assured Zabala.

The new brand of The Eden has more than 130 collaborators in the country and, for the opening in the shopping center, it will generate 17 direct jobs and about 40 indirect ones, many of them for mothers who are heads of household and young people over 18 years of age who are starting their work experience.

“We will open our doors with the premiere of ‘Encanto’, with which we hope to captivate Bogotans and celebrate the capacity of 100% of our rooms”, Announced, for his part, Alexander Hormiga Mejía, Cineland spokesman.

