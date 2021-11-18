Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber in two figure-enhancing sequin dresses

With December just around the corner and after two years of the most atypical due to the pandemic, the Christmas events, the great dinners and, finally, return the party dresses we’ve missed so much. Last night several of Hollywood’s most famous women gathered at the Getty Center in Los Angeles for the InStyle Awards, and they dazzled with styles that made it clear that, despite the fact that dating has changed in recent times, in terms of fashion we remain faithful to the brightness: Christmas will always be the time of sequins and rhinestones, as demonstrated, among others, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.

Same concept, two different styles

Mother and daughter bet on fitted looks that enhanced their respective figures and that they showed that there is life beyond the black party dress. Cindy opted for a creation with a sleeveless halter neckline, with a fitted silhouette and a long skirt belonging to the Missoni Summer 2022 collection. This garment was made of a metallic mesh fabric and embellished with small paillettes that made up the iconic zigzag print of the house in multicolored key. He accompanied her with simple nude ankle bracelet sandals and a handbag in an ecru tone, and advocated for a very natural beauty look, leaving her mane loose with broken waves.

Gradient metallics

For her part, her daughter Kaia opted for a white design from Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2022 collection Featuring a deep scooped neckline, wide shoulder straps and a fitted silhouette. Instead of being covered with sequins like his mother’s, it had them sprinkled throughout the body and ended in a cascade of faux metallic fringes with gradient effect in blue. Fleeing minimalism, she paired it with a matching clutch bag, as well as transparent vinyl sandals. I wear her new midi hair with loose bangs and, like her mother, she wore very subtle makeup.

The night of shine

The models coincided at the party with actresses as prominent as Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson or Nicole Kidman And, curiously, all of them also chose dresses adorned with these shiny applications that will always, always, be a success in your party looks for Christmas.






