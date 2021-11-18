Christian Bale would be Batman again; would make the dream of many come true, this is the only thing missing

What seems to be an almost impossible, could become a reality, since the project of The Flash, there has been talk of the return of the famous Christian bale What Batman

Remember that the new tape of Robert Zemeckis, will give endless jumps between dimensions, a situation that will also allow the return of Michaerl keaton and Ben affleck to bring Batman back to life.

For many Christian bale He is the best Batman in history, for that reason Warner is hell-bent on getting the actor back.

This is a very difficult task, as Bale is enrolled in the universe Marvel for his next appearance in Thor: Love & Thunder.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, as the actor has declared that he could be Batman again, as long as his participation is approved by the film director Christopher Nolan.

Although it must be remembered that Nolan at some point has mentioned that he will not direct again for films about Batman.

Money. money money…

On the other hand Warner In addition, he would have to invest in Christian Bale only for a The Flash, until the 20 million dollars.

On the other hand, it is said that this figure could increase to 50 million if Bale dons the Bat Man suit for a solo film.

MAVR