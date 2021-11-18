Chris Hemsworth’s chest workout in ‘Extraction 2’

Chris Hemsworth and his chest exercise to be Tyler Rake in ‘Extraction 2’

and his to be Tyler Rake in Australian actor crushes his pecs with high pulley crosses

The ultimate workout and diet to be like Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor’: Love and Thunder ‘

Chris Hemsworth also debuts a motorcycle: an Aprilia RS 660

On Extraction 2 Chris Hemsworth He returns to play Tyler Rake, a mercenary who, in this new film, faces the most dangerous mission of his life. And, as with the saga Thor, The Australian actor has had to train very hard in the gym to live up to his character and look strong on the big screen.

“Six weeks after shooting Extraction 2 I feel good and ready for new challenges. And I want to thank my @centrfit team for giving me all the tools I need for a bulletproof physique, “he comments on his instagram account.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And it seems that one of his favorite exercises is the high pulley crossovers for pecs as shown in the photo. A basic of chest workouts that, at Men’s Health, we like to do as a finisher to exhaust our pecs to the fullest. Advice? Take a step forward, chest out, look straight ahead and control both the eccentric and concentric phases to the maximum to find the greatest muscle tension; bring your hands to the level of your chest or a little below even and hold a second in the upper part of the exercise.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io