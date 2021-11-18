Chris Evans showed himself with his best friend

As the years went by, Marvel found a way to expand its cast. Currently, the studio is in phase four and there are already new actors starring in these huge productions. However, it should be noted that The Avengers are still unforgettable and Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are two of the clear examples.

Chris Evans until 2019 he played the incomparable Captain America. It was in Avengers: endgame when the actor said goodbye to his character, but he is still in the collective memory of the fans. For his part, Chris Hemsworth still has a premiere with Marvel pending, which will arrive in 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder is in the process of production and is the great return of this artist to the franchise.

However, for Hemsworth his new participation in the MCU will not be the same since Evans will not be present on the recording sets. It should be noted that both interpreters achieved a great friendship during their time at the largest studio in Hollywood. This is because, when they started their superhero side, they were both considered the “new” of the group.

“We shared our anxiety and that made it a little more comforting.”, He went on to say Chris Evans on an American podcast. But the truth is that for the Steve Rogers interpreter, his colleague is not his best friend. It is that, recently on Instagram, the actor returned to express his love for his dog Dodger, a mongrel that he rescued from the kennel and from whom he does not separate.

“Twins?“Evans wrote next to a cute postcard he has with his pet in which both have their faces glued. The tender image caused a lot of sensation in networks and again made something clear. Chris may have many human friends, but none will take the place of his beloved Dodge whom he raises as his son.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us a subscription to keep up with all the news.