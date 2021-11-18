Chris and Liam Hemsworth and their brutal Pilates workout

Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam suffer with a Pilates workout from the actor’s Centr health and fitness app in an Instagram video.

from the actor's Centr health and fitness app in an Instagram video.

Dumbbell curls and resistance bands for bigger biceps.

Chris Hemsworth has maintained a muscular physique for the past decade with the Thor and The Avengers films among others, and this year he has gained even more muscle before filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Tyler Rake 2’ – here everything we know about the second part of the saga – and the biopic of Hulk Hogan, in which he will play the wrestling legend of the 90s. But even with all that work on his back – boxing with superhero arms included – there are still some fitness routines with which he Australian actor suffers … and a lot.

In a new video on Instagram, you can see Chris and his brother Liam, cover of Men’s Health last year, “hitting hard” on a Pilates workout, led by one of the instructors from his health and wellness app Centr. “The fight was real in this brutal Pilates session,” Chris wrote in the caption for the clip, which also captured Liam trying to maintain the same squatting position and “cheating” by resting his hands on his upper legs. as his friend and stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton watched intently.

Chris and Liam were encouraged in the brutal routine by Centr’s coach and advisor. Luke Zocchi, who was also responsible for scheduling Chris’s diet and workout plan on his next foray into Marvel.

Although the Hemsworth brothers sweating and groaning in a Pilates session is good publicity for Centr, it is also a good reminder that Pilates is more than just a series of stretches – it’s actually a great way to build strength fundamental by focusing on eccentric and concentric muscle contractions. And for guys whose workouts consist solely of using weights with a little cardio, adds helpful mobility and balance work that can help prevent joint problems, back pain, and injuries in general.

