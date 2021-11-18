Chivas and Pumas, the greats who will fall in the playoffs

According to ESPN Football Index, Toluca and Puebla will leave Pumas and Chivas with no options to advance, respectively

MEXICO – The playoffs for Opening 2021 will define the four teams that will accompany América, Atlas, León and Tigres in the Mexican Soccer League. Next weekend there will be four games without a tomorrow, in the last opportunity to get a ticket to the round of the best eight.

There will be eight teams that fight a place to have the opportunity to fight for the championship of the MX League.

However, there are clear favorites to sneak into these places. Then in ESPN Digital we present the forecasts of the ESPN Football Index (EFI).

Liga MX, playoff Tournament Apertura 2021. ESPN

The big favorite to stay with a place in Liguilla is Santos, and it is that Guillermo Almada’s team had a good closing of the tournament and little by little it recovered key elements, such the cases of Brian ‘Huevo’ Lozano and Carlos Acevedo himself, who was out of goal for a few weeks.

Although the Potosinos can compete, it looks difficult for them to stay with the victory, since they barely have a 20 percent chance of winning, this according to the EFI. And it is that those led by Marcelo Méndez entered, miraculously to the playoffs, in 12th place in the standings.

Warriors have a 56 percent chance of winning and stay in that fifth place for the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, there is a 24 percent chance that the duel will be tied.

Despite the good closing of Pumas, he added 10 of 15 possible points in the last five dates, not a favorite to stay with the victory at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Although Toluca concluded in the worst way and accumulated eight games without knowing the victory, Hernán Cristante’s team looks like a favorite, although his football reflects otherwise. The EFI was kind to the Devils, giving them a 43 percent chance of staying in the league.

While, the Pumas have just 30 percent chance of winning on the road, and the tie is 27 percent.

The rojiblanco team put their classification on hold until the last date. Those led by Marcelo Michel Leaño sowed more doubts than answers, due to the team’s style of play and the setbacks they have suffered such as injuries and loss of play of some elements that started the tournament well.

Because of that, the Chivas are not the favorites to beat a Puebla that is well led by Nicolás Larcamón and that made solid blocks in each of its lines. That is why The Strip looks with a higher percentage to win the game, since they have 39 percent of options to go to the league, according to the EFI.

While, the tapatíos barely have 29 percent of the prognosis in their favor, while the tie presents 32 percent.

It is one of the closest matches in the playoffs. The power of both squads is undoubted and the current champion, The Machine, does not want to give up so quickly and give up the throne from this instance.

The celestial ones start as favorites to stay with a place in the league. According to the EFI, their chances of winning are 38 percent.

While, Rayados and ‘Vasco’ Aguirre have a 33 percent chance of winning as visitors at the Azteca Stadium, a situation that would tighten the situation of the same Mexican coach, who seemed to save the tournament by being the champion of the Concacaf Champions League.