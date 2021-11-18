Checo Pérez prior to the Qatar GP: ‘We will be strong, everything will be different’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Qatar / 11.17.2021 16:18:01





Last weekend was difficult for Red bull. At Brazilian Grand Prix dominated Mercedes, with questions included for its “enormous speed” on the straights, but heading to the Qatar GP this Sunday, Checo Pérez sees great time for revenge.

Fourth place in the most recent race, the Mexican analyzed the Losail circuit as “pro” for the two cars of the Red Bull and promises that they will be stronger compared to what was shown in South America.

“I believe that we will be competitive there And I hope we make it difficult for (Mercedes). It is a very fast circuit, with a lot of downforce, so we’ll see how fast we can be, “the pilot told the Red Bull website.

“Qatar is going to be a very different track than Interlagos in Sao Paulo, so things will change, I hope we can be much stronger there throughout the weekend, “he added.

Pérez is the only one who has driven in Qatar

By first time in the calendar we will have the Qatar Grand Prix, country close to organizing the FIFA World Cup and that also joins the fever of the Formula 1. Curiously, Sergio Pérez is the only one of the 20 riders in the category who at some point already competed in the Losail circuit, for his times in GP2.

“I don’t really remember when I drove there, it was a long time ago. It was a long time ago, so I don’t think there is much advantage for me, “said the man from Guadalajara, who is fourth in the Drivers’ World Championship.

Czech, happy no more rankings on Sprint

Repeatedly, Czech publicly criticized the Sprint format for the classifications in some of the races of this 2021, although in the three that remain in the year it will no longer be used, a situation that the Mexican is grateful for.