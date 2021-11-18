Checo Pérez already got on the podium in Qatar 2009

Editorial Mediotiempo

If anyone has experience in the circuit Losail from Qatar is the mexican Sergio perez, who in addition to having this advantage over the other pilots of Formula 1 He also knows what it’s like to win on that track where he got it on the Formula 2 Grand Prix celebrated on 2009.

“I don’t really remember when I drove there, it was a long time ago”Said Checo Pérez in a press release issued by Red bull to address the issue of the 2008-09 season race.

This November 21, the Formula 1 will be played in the layout of Losail, which represents the last dates of the F1 calendar

Czech Pérez se took the podium that time in 2009 at the GP2 Asia Series, which currently the FIA calls Formula 2. The team for which the Mexican was racing was the Spanish Barwa Addax. The now Red Bull driver achieved double success at that circuit in both night races, with a second place and a win.

“It was a long time ago so I don’t think there is much of an advantage for me”, Sentence in the statement.

It should be remembered that Czech Pérez He has been in the various circuits of the FIA ​​until he managed to reach Formula 1 and now he is experiencing his best season as he is fighting between third and fourth place in the drivers’ championship.