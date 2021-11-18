Check your wallet, they sell a thousand peso bill IN 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS!

Hasan Sheikh
MEXICO CITY.- Collecting banknotes has been a practice that has been around for many years in MexicoSome, because of their series, the rare or the well cared for have a special value. Now with so many options for buying and selling online, it is easier to obtain one that is worth much more than its value. This is an example of it, because a 1000 peso bill, in which Francisco I. Madero appears, is sold for up to 10 thousand dollars. However, the seller is willing to lower it to half the price$ 5,000 for a more serious buyer.

