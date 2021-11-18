Check your wallet, they sell a thousand peso bill IN 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS!

MEXICO CITY.- Collecting banknotes has been a practice that has been around for many years in MexicoSome, because of their series, the rare or the well cared for have a special value. Now with so many options for buying and selling online, it is easier to obtain one that is worth much more than its value. This is an example of it, because a 1000 peso bill, in which Francisco I. Madero appears, is sold for up to 10 thousand dollars. However, the seller is willing to lower it to half the price$ 5,000 for a more serious buyer.

It would seem like a tale from a Steven Spielberg fantasy movie, but no, it’s the truth, The item is in Mercado Libre and its value is 10 thousand dollars for just one bill, of which, according to the buyer, it is a unique piece. Now if you pay by card, they are comfortable payments of 17 thousand 241 pesos each month, and in the end a total of 206 thousand pesos.

These tickets came out in the previous year, but its seller assures that it is a unique piece, and although in the comments they mock him for the cost, he maintains his position of offering it to someone interested in that value, 10 thousand dollars.

HER CARACTERISTICS

The banknote, on the obverse is inspired by the historical period of the Mexican Revolution and the reverse is inspired by the ecosystem of the humid forests.

The obverse side is made up of the effigies of Francisco I. Madero, Hermila Galindo and Carmen Serdán. In addition to the three effigies, there is also an image of a locomotive, the main means of transportation for the revolutionaries.

The reverse side is composed of a jaguar and ceiba and sapote trees, in the Ancient Mayan City and protected tropical forests of Calakmul in Campeche, recognized by UNESCO as a natural and cultural heritage of humanity.

So now you know, if you have a Series A ticket of one thousand pesos and you know that it is unique, you can offer it. There are several prices, from 5 thousand, 10, 20 thousand pesos, but there are those who try to sell it for up to 10 thousand dollars.