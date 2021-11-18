Cases of violence against women increased in Colombia, there have been 98,545 victims according to Legal Medicine

Cases of violence against women increased in Colombia, 98,545 victims have been reported in Legal Medicine – (Photo: Pixabay)

The latest report presented by Legal Medicine regarding the situation of gender violence revealed that in Colombia the rates of violence against women are unleashed. SAccording to the entity, during January and October 2021, 98,545 women were victims of some type of violence, of these figures, 797 correspond to homicides which increased compared to 2020, in total there were 88 more cases than the previous period.

97,354 women were assessed for injuries or assaults, 16,402 for interpersonal violence, 15,644 for alleged sexual crime, 8,534 for intra-family violence, 23,679 for intimate partner violence, and 394 cases of suicides were reported.

On the other hand, the Group National Reference Center on Violence of the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences revealed a report with chilling figures, it is about the violent deaths of women between the years 2015 and 2019. On average, in that period, in Colombia 2.7 women were murdered every day.

According to the System Network of Disappeared and Corpses (Sirdec), in that period 5,013 violent deaths of women were recorded. That means that the average rate for every 100,000 thousand women is 4.12.

The report also revealed that of 600 women treated for cases of violence, 86.6% were attacked by their romantic partner, ex-partner, an acquaintance or relative. In 2,708 of the cases reported as the violent death of a woman, a firearm was used, representing 54% of the total.

According to the Utopix organization, 256 women were murdered in Venezuela in 2020, in events attributable to gender violence. File photo. EFE / Rayner Peña R.



Likewise, it was identified that the month with the highest number of cases is May. The days when women are most frequently attacked are Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the document they add that according to the distribution by age groups, the highest rate per 100,000 women was presented in the age group corresponding to 25-29 years (7.67) with 751 homicides, followed by women between 20 and 24 years with a rate of 7.51 equivalent to 777 victims.

“11.67% (585 victims) correspond to minors, being the group between 15 and 17 years old the one that reported the highest number of cases (492). Another 106 autopsies were performed on infant girls 4 years of age or younger. The average number of homicides for this age range (0-4) during the five-year period was 21 infant girls murdered and 49 autopsies in girls between 5 and 9 years of age, for a total of 155 victims between early childhood and childhood. (3.1%) and an average age of the victims of 3.6 years ”, adds the report.

According to the report, homes became one of the most unsafe places for women, since 35.77% of violent deaths occurred inside the victim’s home. In second place is the public highway where 34.42% of the registered cases occurred.

Areas of Colombia most affected:

The report noted that the violent deaths of women belonging to ethnic groups increased by 25 homicides compared to the figures presented in the period 2010-2014.

In addition, he highlighted that the departments with the highest homicide rates were Putumayo (10.21%), Caquetá (9.11%), Arauca (9.07%), Guaviare (8.02%) and Valle del Cauca (7.51%).

