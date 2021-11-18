Carlos Hermosillo: From mistreatment in Rayados to idol in Cruz Azul

After a unsuccessful passage through Belgium with Standard Lieja, Carlos Hermosillo He returned to Mexican soccer, where in the Season 1990-1991 was loaned by the America to Rayados with a purchase option, a stage in the life of the former Mexican striker that ended up being a nightmare.

And is that even though he scored 22 goals being runner-up in targets, the Monterrey did not acquire it definitively, in addition to having clashes with the directive; that episode gives the opportunity to Cruz Azul to get their services and give way to the idol and legend of the cement group.

Why didn’t you stay in Rayados?

Hermosillo revealed to Halftime that they were extra-court reasons and hell with the directive back then what crossed out ‘cricket‘; account that when he arrived at Monterrey, the manager Fernando Arredondo placeholder image you promised that he car what were they lending him would be yours if he passed 15 goals and even though he met the quota, they took the car away from him.

“When I get there, I ask them where to live, I ask them for a car; Arredondo and I agreed that if I passed 15 goals, the car would stay; when season ends and I have to travel to Mexico City because we still hadn’t decided what was going to happen, Juan René (Vega, former director) come in vilely as thieves to my house, they took my carThey took my music, they took everything I had in my car … it belongs to people who have no words, to people who forget what it means to be decent, “he said.

“I couldn’t make a claim because it was all by word of mouthThey taught me that the word is like signing a contract, but not all people fulfill it … of course I spoke with them, but they did not understand“recalled Hermosillo, who could no longer do anything to regain what was his.

Hermosillo would be traded to Cruz Azul, a team of the so-called greats and which he supported since he was a child, but that did not erase that he was hurt to leave Rayados, since he had made up his mind to have a great career in the Northern Sultana.

“It hurt a lot because that is not a reason, a reason is that you do not perform well, it was a city where I was happy, I thought I could do my career there and I couldn’t do it on a whim … I had a football growth, a before and after, I played more with the ball, a more accomplished player, I finished as a scoring runner-up, I did not finish a champion because Pablo Luna fractured me and lasted a month out, I consolidate myself as a player, I take that leap to get to The Machine. “

Why did the board play ‘crooked’?

It was a scorer, the star of Rayados in that season, but the directive At that time he had as reasons the fact that Hermosillo had certain friendships that they they did not approve; so too, they did not see with ‘good eyes’ that Carlos support his colleagues to request the payment of premiums. As if that were not enough, these problems led the helmsman Pedro García to have friction with the squad to the extent of challenging them with blows.

“We had an extraordinary season, at the last we put everyone in four, we finished in first place overall, but on a topic of not fixing some premiums, on a topic with Arredondo; generates a clash between coach and playersWe said we stopped training one day, which we didn’t do; Pedro Garcia (the DT) gets angry and in the end we are going to play Puebla, I know generates an environment that was not pleasant at all for a Liguilla game, instead of a soccer talk we had a challenging talk with blows that no one understood, we left very accelerated, They expelled me and Puebla eliminates us, being favorites, scorers, a Monterrey that we went to beat the greats at the Azteca Stadium “.

“People didn’t want me to leave MonterreyPeople stopped me everywhere, I know they put money in, but the wear and tear of being a leader and wanting to fix the things of a team, they think you are cricket, then at that time Lankenau wanted to choose your friends and you choose your friends, He was very upset because I was meeting with Charro Barragán (discoverer of Jesús Arellano) and that cost us the exit together with what happened in the Quarterfinals, they did not exercise the option of passing, that gave me the opportunity to reach Cruz Azul “he explained.

It was not going to be from Rayados, Tigres was already negotiating it

Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image arrived in Rayados in 1990, but their destination was initially Tigers, since Carlos Reinoso was the DT and wanted him in his squad; However, the feline board took many days to close the negotiation and Monterrey woke them up early.

“I arrived at the Rayados de Monterrey in a very peculiar way, because I I came from Belgium and then America that I played for six months, from Tigers appeared there that at that time the president or vice president was Roberto Chapa and the technician was Carlos Reinoso, they during several weeks they were negotiating with me, they did not close, they did not close and Monterrey appeared“he recalled.

In Cruz Azul he was an idol

With La Maquina, Carlos Hermosillo had his best seasons, both as a team and individually. Playing with the celestial, “The Big Man from Cerro Azul” shared a team with great players, like Julio Zamora, Painted, Juan Reynoso, Francisco Palencia, Benjamin Galindo, Hector Adomaitis, Norberto Scoponi, Óscar Pérez and others.

He was the team’s top scorer, played two finals, getting the title in Winter 97 thanks to a penalty of his in a controversial play where Ángel Comizzo hit him in the face and would score the penalty with a bloody face. And thanks also to his stay in Cruz Azul, Hermosillo played the 94 World Cup in the United States.