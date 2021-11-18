Cardi B gives it her all with ‘La Fama’ by Rosalía and The Weeknd | Music

Rosalia its new era has already begun: MOTOMAMI. The Spanish singer started this new musical stage last November 11th releasing the first single: Fame. It is a bachata that reinvents that sound that Aventura made fashionable in the early 2000’s. A fantasy in which Rosalía has counted on The Weeknd. And he has made him sing in Spanish!

And, as she said on the carpet at the LOS40 Music Awards 2021 Illes Balears referring to Blinding Lights Remix: “Man, he asked me to sing in English. You will see. But he was super happy to sing in Spanish, really “.

Well, it seems that The Weeknd is not the only Anglo-Saxon artist who is getting a taste for singing in Spanish. Cardi B, one of the most famous American rappers in the entire star system, has fallen for the sound of Fame.

The I Like It interpreter has shared a video on her social networks where she appears listening to the song. Not only that! The artist knows the lyrics. At least the one in the chorus. And it is that the American sings that of “Fame is not a bad lover” without any problem.

Will Cardi B be in her new project?

It should be remembered that Cardi B and Rosalía have a long-standing friendship. The two artists have friends in common. In fact, Cardi B counted on the Spanish for her video clip WAP, one of the most successful in recent years. The Spanish woman appeared dressed as a futuristic bullfighter, in a red leather suit.

The truth is that the artist has become very good companions and we would not be surprised if in the coming months they decided to launch something together. Who knows, we might be surprised and Cardi is at MOTOMAMI. In the details he gave about his album a few days ago he said that there was rap …