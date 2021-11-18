Canelo Shocks Senate In Tribute To Eddy; everyone wanted a photo

In the Senate, boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez was recognized by those present and received an ovation for his career up the ring

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez He was applauded in the country’s Senate for his good track record and his most recent win over Caleb Plant to unify super middleweight titles.

Canelo Álvarez received an ovation in the Senate of the Republic. @senadomexicano

The ‘Canelo’ was in the Senate of the Republic as part of the guests of honor for the recognition that Eddy Reynoso, his coach, received for his extensive career in support of boxing.

After the official and formal ceremony, the different members of the Senate, made a mess and a party in the presidium, as Canelo was besieged by politicians from all parliamentary groups to be able to take a selfie and pose with the autographed gloves that Eddy and Álvarez gave away.

Politicians such as Miguel Ángel Mancera, Olga Sánchez Cordero, Miguel Torruco Carra, Xóchitl Gálvez and the rest of the senators from all the states of the Republic, gathered to search for the long-awaited photo.

Ricardo Monreal, president of the Senate Political Coordination Board, was in charge of receiving both Canelo and Eddy Reinoso and gave a speech prior to the award ceremony where he praised their sporting achievements, as well as their altruistic work.

“At this moment and in this room, all the political parties are present and we unite to express our appreciation to them. I acknowledge the generosity of all who unanimously approved to deliver this recognition, ”said Monreal.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“The story of Eddy and his dad is an example story of the culture of effort and that is why he has managed to train this four-time champion. El Canelo has four titles in the world and is the only Mexican who has concentrated these titles, that is why they are also surrounded by friends and their families”.

Moments later, Monreal presented two recognitions, one to Eddy Reynoso, in addition to one to Canelo Álvarez for his attendance as a guest of honor to the Senate of the Republic.

Similarly, all the country’s senators lined up to take photos with Canelo and Reynoso, who were in the presidium of the Senate at all times, accompanied by José Chepo Reynoso, Eddy’s father, and Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the WBC.