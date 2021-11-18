Canelo Álvarez donates a million pesos for children with cancer

Hobby

Mexico City / 11.17.2021





Saul Canelo Alvarez He has been characterized not only for being a champion in boxing, but also outside the ring, where he has shown his altruistic side on several occasions; now, he raised his hand again to support children with cancer.

The Red Nose Association launched a campaign to raise money to buy chemo for children with cancer, so the boxer from Guadalajara made a large donation so that the little ones are not left without treatment.

“Thanks Canelo for time and time again you have opened your heart to champions fighting cancer , you are the miracle of many children and women. You are a campeon of life, “wrote the association in its Twitter.

It is not the first time that Saúl Álvarez supports this association, since on several occasions, the unified champion of super middle weights has always been involved in providing money for children with cancer. So far, Red Nose has raised more than three million pesos.

The Canelo Álvarez received several accolades for his donation, calling him a champion outside the ring.

Thanks @Canelo for being an angel for children with cancer but if you want them to really admire you, don’t fix your fights … Your opponent fell with an acted blow. pic.twitter.com/flJqRcn3bI – Maria ???????????????? (@jodgali) November 15, 2021

Again he is not only a “CHAMPION” as an athlete, but a “crack” as a person …! Long life for @Canelo and family…! May it continue to fill you with health and success …! – Trino Hernández (@trinohernandez) November 15, 2021

