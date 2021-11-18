Canadian press highlights historic triumph of their national team over Mexico at the ‘Iceteca’ Stadium

The media in the local country rebounded a temperature of -9ºC with a thermal sensation of -14ºC in the Commonwealth Stadium

The press of Canada highlighted the historic triumph of his team against Mexico at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, This property was nicknamed ‘Iceteca’ in reference to the Azteca Stadium and the temperature at which the game was played on Tuesday night, which according to reports was -9ºC with a thermal sensation of -14ºC.

“It led to the place being nicknamed the” Iceteca “Stadium on social media, a play in Mexico’s hometown of the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City”, wrote The Globe and Mail on his website, where he also lists the match as “terrible”.

Raúl Jiménez and Tecatito Corona regret defeat against Canada Getty Images

“Was Canada-Mexico a good soccer game on Tuesday? No. By any sensible measure of quality, it was terrible. During long stretches, 20 boys doing cardio hoping to stay alive and two more boys (the goalkeepers) slowly dying of exposure ”.

Hockey takes much of the space in the Canadian sports media, however, the magnitude of the triumph of Canada upon Mexico, spurred soccer on with a note or two about the match at Commonwealth Stadium.

“Mexico had never played a qualifier for the World Cup in such extremely cold conditions, although they have caused the teams to go to the altitude and smog and heat of Mexico City,” recalled the Toronto Sun.

Despite the fact that Canadians are used to low temperatures at this time of year, the climate in which the fall of Mexico was disputed was a constant in the chronicles, as in that of Toronto Star.



“It was the biggest night for Canadian men’s soccer in recent memory, and one of the biggest in history for a team that for decades has been more commonly associated with disappointment than triumph. The home team got the conditions they wanted: freezing temperatures, gusty winds, snow banks surrounding the icy green grass at Commonwealth Stadium. “

Secondly, Le Journal de Montréal, gave weight to the value it means for Canada having beaten Mexico last Tuesday night, beyond taking the lead of the octagonal of the Concacaf.

“This was the first victory against FIFA’s ninth power since February 20, 2000, in more than 21 years. Canada ranks 48 ”.