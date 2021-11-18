Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Argentine girlfriend, dazzled with a paillettes dress

It is not news that in every event you attend, Camila morrone he manages to stand out from the crowd with his fashionista bets. Owner of an undeniable sensuality and elegance, luxury brands always accompany her and now she dazzled again with a striking silver dress by paillettes.

Camila Morrone shone in a dress kicked out of paillettes. (Photo: Instagram / @ camilamorrone)

The charity gala Baby2Baby, in Los Angeles, was the event in which the girlfriend of Leonardo Dicaprio She shone with her mega dress from the North American firm Roll you, a sensual model long and to the body sleeveless, with neckline type halter and thin straps. Fully embroidered by paillettes silvery who raised the stakes, a 3D applique in the neckline area It was the finishing touch of the elegant and striking garment.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend exuded elegance with her paillettes dress. (Photo: Instagram / @ camilamorrone)

As always, the model was flawless beauty look to accompany your gala attire. Regarding the make up, chose a natural and fresh style based on mascara, subtle earth tone shading, cheek highlighting and soft red lips. I carry the hair collected in a relaxed way, with volume and some loose side locks.

Camila Morrone combined her silver dress with a natural and subtle make up. (Photo: Instagram / @ camilamorrone)

Argentina He used his Instagram account to show the look and at the same time highlight the solidarity work of the organization. “Incredibly inspired by the Baby2Baby gala and the fierce women behind it, to the side and center stage, working throughout the year to provide children in need with diapers, clothing and essentials. I look forward to helping this organization in some way, ”he wrote next to the photos, which in a few hours they obtained more than 50 thousand likes.

Camila Morrone sweeps with her Versace and Gucci looks

Unstoppable, just a few days ago Camila Morrone was also the center of attention among fashion lovers and critics when she attended the LACMA Art + Film gala 2021 with an impressive dress with transparencies.

It is a spectacular design of Versace made in a mesh fabric with black threads with sparkling sparkles that revealed the nude-colored underwear. As if that were not enough, the design also has tulle appliques with pleats black on one of the shoulders and on the skirt that added volume and personality.

Camila Morrone was encouraged to the transparencies to the extreme. (Photo: EFE)

A few days before dazzling with this fashion bet, Camila was one of the stars invited to the Gucci mega show, in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Argentina was shown with a more “urban” look but just as glam and striking: he bet on the brightness to the extreme with a color shirt nude metallic and a purple skirt by paillettes.

Camila Morrone’s shocking look of pure shine. (Photo: Instagram / @ camilamorrone)

The final details? Added a minibag magenta color of the convening brand, with the iconic metallic “G” letters on the front, and colored lips shocking matching the accessory and in the same range as the skirt, thus paying honor to the tendency to combine make up with wardrobe, a phenomenon that sweeps.

