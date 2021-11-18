Camila Cabello is shown working out wearing tight biker shorts

Through their stories of Instagram Camila Cabello posted a video in which she appears in her garden, wearing tight biker shorts and stretching a garter. She showed her effort during an exercise routine, and to make her dedication clear she wrote the message “Jenna kicking my butt three times a week !!!”

Previously, the singer shared a photo of her wearing the same sexy outfit, but stretching with her trainer on the floor, while making a pained face. The image had more than three million likes.

For its part, Jenna Willis (who is a prominent celebrity trainer) posted on her official account of Instagram a clip in which Camila appears lifting a dumbbell, at the same time that she complains and says “You’re killing me.”

