Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce their breakup

Camila Cabello speaks after criticism about her body 0:41

(CNN Spanish) – Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, 24, and Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes, 23, announced on social media Wednesday the end of their love affair.

“Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” reads the statement they both shared on their Instagram stories.

“We began our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” concludes the message signed with both names.

Mendes and Cabello have been the subject of speculation since they released “Señorita” in June 2019. Both the music video and the behind-the-scenes images gave the idea that the couple was close.

The young singers were seen together during that summer, and a month later their relationship was confirmed.

Camila Cabello dances with her partner in the street 0:44

With information from CNN’s Lisa Respers France.