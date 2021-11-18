Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce the end of their relationship with this Instagram statement USA USA United States Celebs nndc | OFF SIDE

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced the end of their romantic relationship. The singers released a statement through their social networks to inform their fans of the end of their love story.

“We have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever”, could be read at the beginning of the message.

“We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future ”, was added.

The official statement was released through the artists’ Instagram stories and signed by both.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce the end of their romantic relationship. (Photo: @camila_cabello).

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, the last time they were seen together

The last publication of Camila Cabello with Shawn Mendes was on November 1, the date they both celebrated the Day of the Dead.

