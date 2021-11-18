Cameron Diaz reappeared on tv for the Drew Barrymore show: he is happier than ever

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images



Cameron Diaz impressed Hollywood with her beauty and talent, therefore, she became one of the most popular actresses of her generation. However, over the years he began to limit his appearances in public and in audiovisual projects.

Finally, in 2018 he officially announced his retirement – at age 40 – to have a calmer life and enjoy everything that was lost by working.

The retirement of Cameron Diaz

And although he may have retired from the cinema, professionally he did not stop growing. The famous woman created her own wine brand with one of her friends.

Avaline is not just any brand, as its goal is to create the purest wines without any added chemicals. In addition, the grapes are completely organic and the work scheme is a fair system with its winegrowers.

On a personal level, she was able to fully enjoy her marriage to musician and band member Good Charlotte: Benjamin Madden, whom she secretly married in 2015.

At the beginning of 2020 the couple fulfilled one more of their goals: to be parents. The baby was born through a surrogacy and her parents chose to keep her identity private, only revealing her name: Raddix Madden.

Cameron Díaz reappeared on television thanks to Drew Barrymore

Little has been the news of the actress in recent years and no one has seen her at events related to the entertainment industry. Therefore, Drew Barrymore invited her to his show to catch up (they are great friends).

Interestingly, the revelations of Cameron Diaz did not impact as much as his physique. Many criticized the famous for showing off “her wrinkles”, given that the actress and businesswoman has not had surgery.

The former ‘Charlie’s Angel’ celebrated her 49th birthday on August 30, so she showed that she has matured a lot in her off-screen years.

But, not for that reason it has lost its indisputable beauty. Even her elegant style is still intact! Fortunately, many netizens joined forces to defend the famous natural beauty.

Best of all, he looks happier than ever and this because he finally has the reins of his life, so his daily routine is no longer handled by a manager.

During an interview with Kevin Hart, Cameron explained that even though she loved acting, she couldn’t feel fulfilled, prioritizing her career over herself.

Doesn’t Cameron Diaz look happier than ever? Tell us in the comments what you think about the retirement of this incredible actress.

