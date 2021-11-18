Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer is free to play this weekend. Here you have all the details

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest installment in the series to date, went on sale less than two weeks ago, although it may not seem like it. I say this because I have the feeling that something more unnoticed than other times has happened, but leaving this aside, a free trial period is coming up for your multiplayer.

We are talking about four days, specifically from 18 to 22 November, during which you can try the entire multiplayer for free on any of the platforms on which the game is available.

This means that progress will be sustained in case someone ultimately decides to checkout. Moreover, since there is the possibility of level up all weapons, it can be a good way to get ahead of the game ahead of the official launch of Warzone Pacific on December 3. So, when the time comes, players can have their weapons ready to get the most out of them in Warzone.

During this multiplayer free trial period, the different operators will also be available, including their entire team, as well as the 17 maps that are currently part of the different playlists. We repeat: it’s all about multiplayer, no cuts.

And speaking of maps, today an old acquaintance arrives at Vanguard: Shipment, perhaps one of the wildest mousetraps next to Nuketown that we have had the opportunity to test in the entire saga. A small map with no hiding options, ideal for quickly leveling up your weapons and constantly dying. It made its first appearance in Call of Duty 4, released in 2007, and has since sneaked into quite a few installments. It is one of those maps that never fails.

And if, Shipment will also be available during this multiplayer free trial period. Remember: it can be played for free from November 18 at 7:00 p.m. to November 22 at 7:00 p.m.