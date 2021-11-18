Brad Pitt fights to reverse the negative effects of the legal battle against Angelina Jolie – Revista Para Ti

Since he separated from Angelina Jolie, the actor has found himself in a legal confrontation with his ex, with whom he has a hard time coming to terms with. The most critical point has to do with the custody of her children, due to the obstacles that she interposes, given her past linked to alcohol. As you try to show your recovery, you carefully follow all the legal steps that may lead you to regain contact with your children.

Brad Pitt is seeking review of the California appellate court ruling disqualifying the private judge that he and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, They chose more than four years ago to oversee their divorce and custody of their children Maddox, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Zahara and Pax.

Photo: Photonoticias

A source close to the actor, in communication with US Weekly, said that he is trying to “be positive” while adding that “He is working hard and remains as positive as he can be at a time like this,” he said.

Photo: Photonoticias

On the other hand, in terms of forming a couple again, he maintained that “He is not mentally prepared and does not know when he will be.”

Photo: Photonoticias

This news comes after their attorneys filed a petition with the California Supreme Court so that I will review the custody case the actor’s course with his ex-wife, some time after the judge John ouderkirk (who had granted him a favorable ruling months ago), was disqualified.

Photo: Photonoticias

This new petition argues that the disqualification of the magistrate “effectively changed the temporary trial system authorized constitutionally in California.”

Photo: Photonoticias

Meanwhile, Angelina continues to show that she is past history (and surpassed)

In 2011 – in full romance with her then partner – The actress caused a sensation when she got Brad Pitt’s birth coordinates tattooed: “Well if you know, that’s the latitude and longitude. Then they would have quickly guessed that that’s Brad’s birthplace. It’s Shawnee, Oklahoma“, He declared at that time to Extra TV.

In one of her most recent public appearances, the actress appeared with her skin uncovered and her fans, attentive, realized that something had changed in her: showed that the tattoo that she once dedicated to her ex-husband is possibly removed from her skin.

It may interest you: