Boxing: Floyd Mayweather Jr. rules out fighting Julio Cesar Chavez

ANDlast Monday it was carried out the WBC Convention in Mexico City, where Julio Cesar Chavez challenged Floyd Mayweather Jr. to an exhibition match, but the american answered in a forceful way discard completely a possible combat.

“(Chvez) said he wanted an exhibition and I told him that he could fight with one hand to do it. He was bragging, but jokingly, but it was just rubbish words. I will not. He won’t do it because it will stain both his legacy and my legacy, “Money said.

Nevertheless, The ex-boxer recognized the place that the Great Mexican Country occupies in the history of sport.

“He is a legend, my hat is off to him. He was able to beat my uncle twice. Guys like Julio Csar Chvez, Roberto Durn, Larry Holmes, those guys opened the door and paved the way for me to be where I am, “he concluded. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

