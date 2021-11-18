Blue Cross. Juan Reynoso appeals to statistics to go for Bicampeonato

Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 11.17.2021 13:25:12





Three days from fight your ticket to the League from the Repechage, and aware that it was not the best season of Blue Cross, the technical director Juan Reynoso appealed to history and the only two double championships that have been achieved in short tournaments, to point out that in machine they still dream of defending their title achieved in the Guardians 2021.

And it is that, although now the model has changed to enter the Liguilla, the celestial picture Acceded to the play-off in eighth place of the classification, same place in which they finished Cougars and Lion in the seasons where they obtained the double championships.

“It would be a very hard blow (not to enter the Liguilla), but we do not put ourselves in that scenario. It was a tournament with more bad things than good, but even so the League would continue normal and we would have qualified (in eighth). With the antecedent of being a champion the statistics say that the one who repeats does it entering eighth”, Affirmed the celestial strategist.

The Peruvian coach acknowledged that the defeat against Pumas On the last date of the Regular Phase, he left them injured, however, he affirmed that before Monterrey you will be able to see a reinvented team that will do things better on Sunday in the field of Aztec stadium.

“We arrived injured, but knowing what we did wrong. When you have the proper diagnosis and you assimilate it, there is a better chance of reinventing yourself and doing things better. What happened with Pumas does not keep us calm, but it is a revenge to reinvent ourselves to look for the pass to Quarters”He added.

Will you be able to count on those selected?

On the players called up for the last FIFA date from 2021, Juan Reynoso He said that tomorrow he will have everyone to work in the face of the duel against Striped. He added that they will do tests to see how they arrive physically, although so far they have reported that they are fine To start work.

“The four of the Mexican National Team have arrived, some tap and situations, but tomorrow they are already enabled to work normal. Yoshimar arrives tomorrow, as he had an inconvenience on the flight. Juan Escobar and Cuco Angulo arrive in the afternoon and Cabecita Rodríguez arrives at night ”, he concluded.