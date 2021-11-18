Blade Runner: the black lotus – serielistas

Blade runner It is considered one of the great classics not only of science fiction, but of cinema in general, something very significant if one takes into account that at its premiere in 1982, it went unnoticed and received bad reviews. The passage of time, however, suited the adaptation that Ridley scott directed from a story by Philip K. Dick, to the point of turning it into a cult work that has even had several expansions of its universe in the form of a video game and a late sequel, Blade Runner 2049, by Denis Villeneuve.

What our critics say



The world of the replicants and the policemen who chase them has also been the subject of animation series such as Blade Runner: The Black Lotus, an original from the platform streaming Crunchyroll, specialized in anime, and Adult Swim that places its action in 2032, thirteen years after the events of the original film but functioning as a prequel to its second part. The protagonist is Elle, a young woman who wakes up in the desert without remembering who she is or how she got there, and with the only clue of a black lotus tattoo on her shoulder.

Lists in which this series appears

The latest releases The most essential news.

She is soon pursued by armed men against whom she faces, but whom she cannot harm for some unknown reason, so she will dedicate herself to find out who is as she runs away from everyone who tries to catch her. Viewers, however, do have some clue as to Elle’s true nature.

More series like this



Those responsible for Blade Runner: The Black Lotus they are two anime veterans like Shinji arakami (Ultraman) and Kenji kamiyama (Ghost in the shell: Stand Alone Complex), who had already worked together on another universe expansion for a classic cyberpunk story, Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045. Both maintain the aesthetic for which the saga is famous and even recover a character from the movies, such as the owner of a pawn shop that appears in Blade Runner 2049.

He gives Elle a voice Jessica henwick (Iron fist), who leads a cast full of household names including Wes Bentley (Yellowstone), Will Yun Lee (The Good Doctor), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jason Spisak (Arcane) or Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips).

The series also continues what was seen in the short Blade Runner: Black Out, that it was set in a blackout that the characters often mentioned in Blade Runner 2049 as an important event in the continuity of the story after the original. Additionally, it also explores a range of replicants that existed before the Nexus 8 that were seen in the sequel, and to which Elle belongs. Its purpose is what you will have to find out.

Reactions to the anime were divided between those who thought that it was out of what it is Blade runner and who considered it to be a better sequel to the Ridley Scott film than the one released in 2017 with Ryan Gosling at its center. What it does continue to do Blade Runner: The Black Lotus is to explore what that “more human than human” means with which the Tyrell Corporation sells its replicants.