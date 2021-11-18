Blackstone teams up with Oprah Winfrey in the purchase of Spanx | Companies

Blackstone has definitively entered women’s fashion this Thursday, after completing the purchase operation valued at 1,200 million dollars (about 1,055 million euros) of Spanx, the famous company for women’s girdles founded in 2000 by Sara Blakely – who Until now, it controlled 100% of the company – thus complying with the agreement announced by both parties in October.

The incursion is carried out with famous celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon as well as the co-founder of the Tinder application, Whitney Wolfe Herd, in an alliance that, they say, will help female empowerment around the world. The investment funds G9 Ventures, founded by Amy Griffin, and Able Partners have also participated in the closing of this operation.







Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, alongside television star Oprah Winfrey. Spanx

“Since she created the model category more than two decades ago, Sara has made the company a leading clothing brand with a strong online presence, and they are just getting started,” said Ann Chung, Blackstone’s global consumer director, who has explained that this investment will further accelerate the growth of the business through the innovation of new products and continuous digital transformation, as well as the geographical expansion of the company.

For her part, Sara Blakely, who now serves as Executive President of the company, has ensured that Oprah Winfrey is not only an important investor in this operation but has also been one of the main reasons for Spanx’s initial success, when in The year 2000 named the brand’s shapewear as one of his iconic favorites from that year. In this regard, the television star has assured that when Blakely first appeared in The Oprah Show To tell about his idea for Spanx, he knew immediately that it was brilliant. “We had all cut our pantyhose for years! So from the moment I wore my first pair, they became a staple in my wardrobe,” he noted.

At the closing of the transaction, Spanx was represented by Goldman & Sachs and Allen & Co, while Blackstone had JP Morgan as financial advisor.

Female directive

Following the transaction, Blackstone and Spanx intend to create an all-female board of directors. A line that has been maintained since the beginning of the operation. In fact, Blackstone has highlighted that the investment group of the US fund that carried out the transaction consisted only of women.







Actress Reese Witherspoon, alongside Spanx founder Sara Blakely. Spanx

This commitment to female empowerment is a common element in most of the investors who have participated in the Spanx purchase operation. For example, Whitney Wolfe Herd who, after founding Tinder, developed Bumble, the online dating application where women take the first step. Also Reese Witherspoon, who has powered Hello Sunshine, the media company that puts women at the center of every story she creates for the big screen. Both initiatives have also received support from the US fund.