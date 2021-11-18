Billie Eilish and Finneas take part in Turning Red, the new Pixar movie

In the middle of this year we commented on Turning Red, first film of Pixar run entirely by a woman. A detail that has been revealed about this production of Disney is the fact that is set in the 2000s and that its young protagonist and his friends are obsessed with a Backstreet Boys-style boy band called 4 * Town.

Well, as reported by Stereogum, the songs in the band’s repertoire were written by Billie Eilish and her brother FinneasSo there are huge expectations around the quality of the soundtrack for this animated feature film. Equally, In the new trailer of the delivery, the theme that sounds the most in the background is “It’s Gonna Be Me”, a single from Nsync that was part of his album No Strings Attached (2000).

Turning Red, the new from Pixar. Photo: Pixar.

The synopsis of this long-awaited film reads: “Mei Lee is a thirteen-year-old girl, trusting and silly, torn between continuing to be an obedient daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And in case of changes in her relationships, in her interests and in his body were not enough, every time he gets too excited – which for a teenager is practically ALWAYS – he turns into a giant red panda“.

It is then a story quite similar to that narrated in Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka, but with the usual sense of humor and tenderness that films from the popular Disney / Pixar catalog usually display. Watch the trailer for Turning Red next: