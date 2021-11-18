Billie Eilish and Finneas put the music to a new boyband | Music

Billie eilish just a few months ago just released his second studio album, Happier than ever, which is causing a sensation around the world. But it will not be the only musical project in which the American interpreter has been embarked. Together with his inseparable brother Finneas they have been responsible for putting music to a new boyband.

The two brothers have worked side by side in the composition of new songs, some of which, as in the case of Nobody like u, have already been officially released with the presentation of the aforementioned band 4 * Town.

If you are wondering right now why you have never heard of 4 * Town, it is because its official debut will not take place until March 2022 on the big screen. It is about the new Pixar film, Red, in which four young Asians dream of forming a group until one of them has a little problem: he becomes a red panda.

“When we started talking to Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, before they won millions of Grammy Awards, we understood that they were going to cause a sensation. We were huge fans. We met with them and brought up this outlandish boy band idea. We asked them if they were I would be interested in writing and producing the songs. Yes, they wanted to! ” confesses producer Lindsey Collins.

This is how a collaboration was forged that will surely allow us to enjoy the compositions and production of the two Eilish brothers in one of their first collaborations with Hollywood after the success of the soundtrack to No time to die. the latest installment in the Bond saga.

Net (Domee Shi, 2022) introduces us to Mei Lee, the protagonist of the new Pixar movie. A young woman who, together with her classmates, wants to form a band. “We needed Mei, our character, to be obsessed with something her mother did not like at all. Boy bands were the first approach to the world of boys for many girls of that age. They were all beautiful, polite and affectionate, and they were a a bond between the girls and their best friends. Besides, I thought it would be great to create an animated boyband “explained the director who won the Oscar for Best Short for Beam in 2018.

The film that will arrive with 3 new songs by Billie and Finneas Eilish will be released on March 11, 2022 with Domee Shi as director and screenwriter after passing through films such as Inside out, Arlo’s trip, Incredibles 2 or Toy Story 4.