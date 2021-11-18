Biden opens GM plant and drives the new electric Hummer: “This fool is something else” | Video

US President Joe Biden inaugurated General Motors’ Factory ZERO plant in Detroit, which will be fully focused on making trucks and fully electric vehicles.

Factory ZERO is GM’s concept for entering the electric car industry.

“Electric trucks, SUVs and autonomous vehicles built at Factory ZERO will transform GM and the auto industry,” the company says.

During his visit, President Joe Biden was introduced to the new 2022 Hummer EV truck, which is fully electric and will also be produced for the Army.

General Motors invested $ 2.2 billion to completely renovate the facility, which will now allow for the construction of a variety of fully electric trucks.

Pre-production of the 2022 Hummer EV trucks began this fall and is on track to deliver the first vehicles to customers by the end of the year.

In this video you can see that the president drove the truck in a small space, when he finished he approached the reporters and said the following: “Does anyone want to jump in the back? In the roof? This fool is something else ”. (Anybody want to jump in the back? On the roof? This sucker’s something else).

President Biden drives the new Hummer