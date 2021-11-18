From time to time, Xbox is added incredible designs for its iconic controllers from some sagas, as it is in this case, since Star Wars fans can be happy and prepare to play with the new controller that Razer has presented. Its about amazing and beautiful controller from The Mandalorian “Beskar Edition”, which contains engraved designs and details of the successful series.

Through the official Razer website, the new “Beskar Edition” has been presented, a controller powered by one of the latest series to be released from the Star Wars universe. Jointly, too its charging station has been presented, which adds the fast charging function so players don’t wait longer than long enough to get back to play sessions.

Be dazzled by the incredible and beautiful controller of The Mandalorian “Beskar Edition”

As we can see in the images, the design is quite beautiful and attractive, to the point of having the color of the classic Beskar armor, iconic of the series. Along with the command, A solid charging base with magnetic support is included, which has a fast charge, promising a charging time of less than 3 hours. In addition, Razer details that it is officially licensed and is “designed for Xbox.” However, the negative factor is the price, since it can be found in the official store for US $ 179.99.

Without a doubt, one of the most beautiful and attractive accessories that Xbox has in its catalog, under the name of one of the leading companies in the gaming industry. You can already pre-order through the Razer page, with a delivery date from December 10, 2021. You already know Star Wars fans, specifically The Mandalorian, now they can play with all the style of this great saga.