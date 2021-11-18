Bayern Munich. They reveal WhatsApp group caused DT’s dismissal

Niko Kovac came as a great bet on Bayern Munich in 2018 to replace Jupp Heynckes, however, his stage in the Bavarian team it was very complicated and it ended up being fired by the German giant the November 3, 2019.

In fact, the book Bayern Insider‘, published by the German journalist Christian Falk, portrays one of the moments that could have taken to Kovac to lose control of your template.

Was July 2018 and Kovac had just been announced as the club’s new manager. The german set I was packing for a US tour, country where they carried out their preseason with a staff full of young people and some heavyweights.

The key point

After beating PSG in their first match and falling to Juventus in Philadelphia, the squad traveled to Miami to face Manchester City Pep Guardiola, a transfer that would mean the beginning of the end for Kovac as coach of the Bavarian team.

According to Falk, some of the footballers asked him for permission the Croatian coach to go out one night, request that Niko flatly rejected. Among them there were names like David Alaba, Franck Ribéry and James Rodríguez.

Although, to Kovac’s bad luck, you are three figures did not remain with their arms crossed and led the getaway in less than 15 minutes. The escape plan would have been agreed in a whatsapp group they called ‘Miami Nights’.

When leaving the hotel, the players had been observed by members of the coaching staff, who gave the Croatian whistle. The group that made up ‘Miami Nights’ returned to the Bayern camp until 6 a.m. the next day, ready to receive their punishment.

But that did not happen, Kovac did not have a heavy hand and neither player was punished. Decision that would lay the foundations for his future dismissal.

“When a coach has a position like that, has to meet the consequences. We would have accepted it [el castigo]. By not saying anything, Kovac lost us. The team left again and continued for the next several months. Respect for Kovac was gone from the start“An anonymous source pointed out to Christian Falk.

Despite having won a Bundesliga, a German Cup and a German Super Cup in the 2018/19 season, Niko Kovac did not meet Bayern Munich’s expectations, so that was dismissed in 2019/20 after of the win 5-1 that Eintracht Frankfurt gave them.

Kovac arrived at AS Monaco from Ligue 1 in July 2020 and its place in the Bavarian set it was taken by Hansi Flick, which in the 19/20 season led the club to win the treble.