Balenciaga and Crocs collaboration unleashes comments on networks

Balenciaga x Crocs collaboration continues to cause a stir on social media.

Comments were unleashed on Twitter after a user posted a screenshot of the controversial sneakers.

Collaboration is the union of the comfort and luxury of both brands, the response of users is diverse.

Nowadays, collaborations provide a certain security to fashion firms and allow them to join the out-of-season launches, which have been popularized by various brands. On the occasion of the Good End, Twitter user Ana Luz (@analuzsaso) shared the price of Balenciaga sneakers in collaboration with Crocs and the networks were unleashed with comments of all kinds.

It should be remembered that when the Crocs were launched in 2020 at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, the brand sold the 200 pairs produced at that time, despite its indisputable popularity it has been considered the ugliest footwear in history due to its exaggerated shape. , its perforations and its material.

But that was not an impediment for Balenciaga to turn to see the brand that celebrities such as Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino or Paris Hilton have used. In June of this year, the luxurious firm collaborated with Crocs to create Crocs-heels, since their launch they have been on the lips of the fashion world, as the trend of ugly shoes returned.

What happened on Twitter with the Balenciaga and Crocs Collaboration?

Twitter user Ana Luz (@analuzsaso) published a screenshot of the FARFETCH page where the controversial shoe and its price of 13,900 pesos are seen and tagged the page of La spookyofertas (@BeautyOfertasMx), which retweeted the publication and reached 482 likes.

Oh no https://t.co/8yyY1qp4EU – The spookyofertas 🎃 (@BeautyOfertasMx) November 16, 2021

Comments are read of “that should be a joke”, “I am afraid that they will become fashionable”, “sooner dead than simple”. There were also other users who liked the product and tried to buy it.

“Shut up, I wanted to buy them and I went to the Balenciaga store and they didn’t reach my size,” says user Sailorfag (@sailorfag) on ​​Twitter.

Crocs’ great value proposition

Balenciaga’s strategy of making a collaboration with Crocs that focuses on comfort will give its fans and at the same time a status of popularity and luxury.

Crocs has shown tremendous growth in popularity, selling 200 pairs in 2002 and 300 million in 2017. According to the Lyst platform, in 2021 this type of footwear has increased by 32 percent.

The Crocs material is a success, the Croslite cell, which is not plastic or rubber, due to its properties is antimicrobial, eliminates odors and prevents the growth of bacteria, fungi and is non-toxic. Its comfortable and orthopedic design made its public choose it to spend long periods unemployed and health professionals, hairdressers, among others.

Since 2006, the brand debuted on the stock market, with a price of 21 dollars per share and its consumers continue to prefer it for the comfort that offers and is a footwear that has set a trend.

Balenciaga wanted to take advantage of the popularity and comfort of Crocs, and being one of the brands that offers one of the most popular luxury sneakers in the industry, the Triple S, followed by Louis Vouitton Supreme Sports, Balenciaga Speed ​​Trainers, and Adidas Raf Simons, According to Statista, he made this collaboration that may be cutting edge for many users or completely ridiculous for others, but this is not the only one that the luxury brand has presented, there is also the Platform Crocs.

