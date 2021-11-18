available for 1,849 pesos, just like at Walmart

A few days ago we told you that as part of the offers of El Fin Irresistible from Walmart stores, they began to sell packages with two games for Nintendo Switch for 1,849 pesos, which assured us a additional savings in both titles.

Shortly after Amazon Mexico It also started selling these packages, albeit with less variety. These are the same price and we also found a savings compared to buying them separately.

The packages available in Amazon Mexico are the following:

For example, right now in the store we can find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 1,059 pesos and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury at 999 pesos, which gives a total of 3,058 pesos, so when you buy the package, we would have a saving of 209 pesos.

They are sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico and have free shipping for all users, in addition to that those who have an Amazon Prime subscription can enjoy next day delivery depending on your city.

Walmart bundles are still available, and as we mentioned, there are more combinations to choose from.

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are on discount in different online stores in Mexico. The price and availability of the product are subject to change without prior notice.

Some of the links in this post may belong to an affiliate program. None of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.