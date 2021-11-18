Astrophysicist claims to have detected the elusive Planet Nine in our solar system | Science and Ecology | DW

The existence or not of a Planet Nine remains one of the most intriguing questions about the solar system in the last five years. And the answer has turned out to be very elusive. Now, the scientific community has a new line of investigation into the elusive space object: a new study reveals what could be indications of the existence of the mysterious and hypothetical object.

Beyond the fantastic Planet Nine, what is surprising in this case is that astronomers could have observed this planet as early as 1983 without knowing it, according to a report by Science Alert.

Data from 38 years ago would give clues to the elusive Planet Nine

An astronomer at Imperial College London, Michael Rowan-Robinson, analyzed data from Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) observations taken in 1983 and argues that they could contain evidence of the elusive Planet Nine.

Rowan-Robinson thus analyzed the data from 38 years ago and found three infrared sources – each of which was detected within a month of each other – which, according to him, could be the theoretical world. According to Rowan-Robinson, the three separate observations suggest that it is a single transitory object.

Your article will be published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society magazine and is currently on the prepress server arXiv.

“Given the low quality of IRAS detections, at the very edge of the survey, and in a part of the sky that is very difficult for detections in the far infrared, the probability that the candidate is real is not overwhelming,” he added. However, Rowan-Robinson.

“However, given the great interest of the Planet 9 hypothesis, it would be worth checking whether an object with the proposed parameters and in the proposed sky region is inconsistent with the planetary ephemeris.”

Anomalous gravitational force in the Kuiper Belt

Suspicions about the existence of Planet Nine (formerly Planet X, like the letter) reached a new point of general interest in 2016 with the publication of an article that proposed new tests based on the observation of an anomalous gravitational force in the Belt. Kuiper, a circumstellar disk in the outer solar system, beyond the orbit of Neptune.

The discovery pointed to strange small objects in the Kuiper Belt, raising suspicions about a new planet.

However, Planet Nine remains only a hypothesis. In that sense, the elusive object might not really exist, or could, in fact, according to a recent theory, be a tiny black hole.

Big planet, far away and without light

Those who still believe in the hypothetical planet suspect that it could have between five and ten times the mass of Earth and orbit at a distance of between 400 and 800 astronomical units. In other words, between 400 and 800 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun, as reported Science Alert. In addition, according to the scientific medium, the planet most likely does not reflect much sunlight.

Amid the growing debate and overwhelming possibilities, Rowan-Robinson then proposes more dynamic studies to see if such an object is consistent with the ephemeris of other objects in the solar system and if this object can explain the clustering of the orbits of dwarf planets. of the Kuiper belt.

“The IRAS detections are not of the highest quality, but it would be worth looking in optical wavelengths and in the near infrared in a circle of radius 2.5-4 degrees centered on the 1983 position. This candidate could be ruled out if radio or other observations will confirm the reality (and stationarity) of the IRAS sources at the 1983 positions … “, he stated.

Edited by Felipe Espinosa Wang