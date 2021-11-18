Apple: what really changes with its announcement that it will let any user repair some devices

6 hours

Image source, Getty Images

Just because they allow you to repair it doesn’t mean you can. The same if it is a car or a washing machine. And the same is true with technology.

Apple announced that it will let its users fix the latest models of their phones and will even provide the necessary original tools and parts.

However, for now, this will only be applicable to the 12 and 13 series of the iPhone, which the specialized media describe as true pieces of engineering by the number of screws and how compact all the components are.

Apple said the “self-service repair” program is aimed at “customers who feel comfortable” being able to fix your own devices.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Device makers say unsupervised independent repair could lead to safety and security concerns

It will begin early next year in the United States and will cover the replacement of batteries, screens and cameras of the brand’s latest models, the parts that usually suffer the most damage, although in its new repair shop Apple will sell more than 200 parts and tools.

Throughout 2022 it will be expanded to other countries, the firm said in a statement.

The announcement comes after months of mounting pressure on Apple from the “movement for the right to repair“, which wants people and independent repair shops to be able to restore devices, while reducing electronic waste.

Repair market

Apple has often been regarded as ato of the fiercest opponents to this right, alleging security problems.

In fact, almost no tech company provides parts or manuals for repairs.

Critics say this will allow them dominate the secondary repair market and make sure only your staff can fix your products.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Only 20% of the world’s electronic waste is recycled … and its volume is expected to continue to grow.

That changes?

The ifixit firm has been a pioneer in this movement for years, offering manuals and instructions at a time when there was no user-level guide.

“Apple has long claimed that allowing consumers to fix your own things would be dangerous“iFixit said in a statement to the media.

“Now, given the renewed interest of governments in the repair markets, and shortly after the notable bad press … Apple has found an unexpected interest in letting people fix their devices. “

“It will be possible to do a type of repair that beforeit was impossible“explains iFixit.

“A user can now purchase an iPhone screen directly from Apple, use the firm’s repair guide (and official tools, if desired) to install it and make it work fully as intended, using Apple’s diagnostic software “, Add.

In addition, the user will not have to go to a authorized repair shop to carry out the process.

However, Apple did want to emphasize that this is not for everyone.

It is intended for “individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices.”

“For the vast majority of customers”, visit a certified professional repair shop it would be a better option.

“Creating greater access to Genuine Apple parts offers our customers even more options if a repair is needed,” said Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.

Image source, Getty Images

“It may be a small step at a general level, but that it is Apple who does it, supposes a great victory for the movement for the right to reparation “said the specialized outlet Hardware Canucks.

Apple’s authorized repair network has long been criticized for having extensive terms and restrictions, such as the origin of replacement parts.

All of this makes it unlikely that a component what works inside a broken phone can be reused and transplanted to another smartphone of the company.

Science also has a lot to say in this.

A phone that cannot be recycled ends up in the trash, which harms the environment and exacerbates mineral depletion needed to produce technology.