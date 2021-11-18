Apple: what really changes with its announcement that it will let any user repair some devices

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
43

iPhones

Image source, Getty Images

Just because they allow you to repair it doesn’t mean you can. The same if it is a car or a washing machine. And the same is true with technology.

Apple announced that it will let its users fix the latest models of their phones and will even provide the necessary original tools and parts.

However, for now, this will only be applicable to the 12 and 13 series of the iPhone, which the specialized media describe as true pieces of engineering by the number of screws and how compact all the components are.

Apple said the “self-service repair” program is aimed at “customers who feel comfortable” being able to fix your own devices.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here