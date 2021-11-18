“Another little piece of Mars to take with me”: NASA’s Perseverance rover collects a Martian rock with a greenish mineral (PHOTOS)

On the origin of this mineral, NASA has communicated that its scientific team has several hypotheses of “how it got there.”

“Another little piece of Mars to take with me”, thus begins a new Tweet from NASA’s Perseverance rover, which was released Tuesday and reported on the collection of the third Martian rock since the mission began in February.

The rock obtained would contain a greenish mineral called olivine. On the origin of this mineral, NASA has communicated that its scientific team has several hypotheses of “how it got there.” Attached to the message, you can see images of the element and the surrounding terrain captured by the rover’s camera.

After a failed attempt in August, the following month Perseverance managed to extract two samples from a rock identified as ‘Rochette’ that accounted for a “sustained potentially habitable environment”.

The Perseverance, which looks for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars, is tasked with collecting more than two dozen rock samples from the Red Planet, which will be brought to Earth during a joint mission of NASA and the European Space Agency, planned. by the 2030s.

