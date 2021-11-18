Announced details of the draw and confirmed the participating teams

Concacaf Champions League revealed the date on which the draw for the next edition of the contest will take place, which will make up 16 teams from the area and four of them will be from the MX League.











The draw will take place on December 15 at Miami. There the crosses that will begin in the second week of February and the competition will end the first week of May will be defined.











Concacaf draw





“Concacaf Competition Director Carlos Fernández will carry out the draw with former players from the region. Multiple of the club’s coaches will also participate virtually in the event,” read the statement from the Concachampions.

The teams that will represent Liga MX are Santos Laguna, Lion, Blue Cross and the Cougars. Hamilton Forge and Montreal or Toronto will play for Canada; Costa Rica will play Saprissa and Santos de Guápiles, Guatemala will play Comunicaciones and Guastatoya.











Drums for the Concachampions draw





The MLS teams will be the Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders and the 2021 MLS Cup champion; the representative of Haiti will be Cavaly and of Honduras the Motagua.

The teams will be divided into two pots. In 1 are the Cougars, Blue Cross and Saints; while in Pot 2 is the Liga MX the Lion.