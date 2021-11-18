Anne Hathaway wore flared pants with a sky blue corset

Although the lace garment has an aura of sensuality, inherent in its silhouette, unlike other celebrities, Anne Hathaway it looks corset pants in a feminine and delicate version. In the photo gallery, it appears with a model with strapless neckline and transparencies in sky blue, which ends towards the middle of her abdomen. He combined them with pants on trend, a model flared high-waisted that he wore with a belt.

Its characteristic chestnut mane could not be missing, loose and perfectly well hydrated. Complemented with a series of silver necklaces in different lengths and black strappy sandals. The last photo in the gallery also includes a loose fit blazer brown color to the equation.

This garment that dates back to Victorian times is present in the autumn-winter 2021 collections. One of the most sophisticated ways to wear it, we saw it on the Chanel catwalk, a black version with black tweed trousers and blazer matching. Although the French fashion house also combines them with tailored pants and skirts, on top of white shirts.

Corset with tweed pants on the Chanel runway. Chanel / Gorunway.

Dolce & Gabbana suggests a risky outfit, a corset with transparencies black with ones leggings high laces and style cut out. While both Gucci and Rokh prefer to combine it with midi skirts, both in denim as in fabrics with geometric prints, or even striking garments full of feathers.