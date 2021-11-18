Anna Faris’ admirable strength to face her son’s illness alone

Anna Faris and her ex-partner Chris Pratt had a son, who had some health problems after his birth. They had to face this difficult situation together for some time but after their separation, Anna Faris had to fill herself with power to live her son’s illness alone.

Related entertainmentChris Pratt tries to congratulate his wife with an unfortunate comment

What happened to Chris Pratt’s son?

Currently the son of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris is eight years old but since his birth he has undergone a series of health complications that have made Anna Faris a true warrior.

Jack’s name is Faris’s son, he was born two months earlier than usual and both Pratt and Faris feared the worst, that their son would have persistent problems and that he would never leave the hospital. Imagine the fear and uncertainty the actress felt during that time in her life.

Faced with this medical scenario, the couple had to wait 18 months to find out if there was a problem in Jack’s development. Obviously the wait for these long months was overwhelming; however, Faris received good news about his son. The little boy had vision problems and a problem related to the muscles of the legs but everything else was perfectly fine despite everything that was feared would happen.

After evaluating his health problems, Jack would only need to undergo surgical procedures to make the necessary corrections, but favorable results were expected for the little one to lead a normal life.

Despite the difficulties and uncertainty that Anna Faris experienced, she is still at the foot of the canyon with Jack, she is undoubtedly an example of perseverance, love and an exemplary mother who does not give up in any situation and has managed to move forward with her little son.

Related Lifestyle‘I can’t take contraceptives’: 36-year-old woman with 11 children wants to have 6 more

Anna Faris, book

In 2017 the actress published a book called: ‘Unqualified’ where we can read a freer Faris, as if she were talking with us, a unique approach where her personal life counts a little. In this book we can appreciate anecdotes and a bit of his love life with Chris Pratt, that’s right, in this book you can find out why they separated. We can also find out what happened on the recording sets of some of the many films that the actress filmed.

‘Unqualified’ is not her only book, at the beginning of this 2021 Anna Faris released: “Dealbreakers: A Game about Relationships”. As you can see, in addition to being an excellent actress and mother, she is also a book author, so if you are a fan of Anna Faris, you cannot leave behind these books that you can find on Amazon.

Anna Faris continues to be a great example for all those parents who are or have gone through a situation similar to the one she went through with her little one, one more example for the thousands of fans she has.

What happened to Chris Pratt?

The actor is now in a relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger and is very happy with his family. They have a cute little daughter. He wrote her a sweet message on Instagram.

“Look how he looks at me! I mean. Find someone to look at you like that !! You know !? We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so hard she a I sometimes wear headphones, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. My greatest treasure. “

It might be insignificant to some but he was heavily criticized for mentioning his daughter’s health. Some mention that it may have been a hint to his ex Anna Faris and her son’s illness. Of course, many people went on defending the strength of the actress by going through this process alone.