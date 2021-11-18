[Análisis] Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

Grand Theft Auto (popularly known by its acronym GTA) is a video game saga created by David Jones and the brothers Sam and Dan Houser. It was originally developed by the British company DMA Design, which was later renamed Rockstar North, from the Rockstar Games company.

This series has multiple deliveries on various platforms. Well, this time it comes to Nintendo Switch and the rest of current platforms Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. It’s basically a pack that includes the following three remastered titles:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

These titles were originally developed by Rockstar games, although on this occasion the person responsible for the remaster it is Grove street games. This study may sound familiar to many, since a few years ago they were also in charge of some ports from GTA III and San Andreas for PS3, Xbox 360, iOS and Android.

Will this remastered pack live up to expectations? Let’s check it out!

Argument

In this title we will visit three iconic cities and experience three epic stories:

Grand Theft Auto III : It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and rob whoever you want, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you’ve got what it takes.

: It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and rob whoever you want, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you’ve got what it takes. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Welcome to the 80s. From the decade of pastel suits and carding, comes the story of a man who rose to the top of the world of crime. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a tropical city brimming with neon, excess and possibility.

– Welcome to the 80s. From the decade of pastel suits and carding, comes the story of a man who rose to the top of the world of crime. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a tropical city brimming with neon, excess and possibility. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: Five years ago, Carl “CJ” Johnson escaped the haze of Los Santos, San Andreas … a city ravaged by gangs, drugs and corruption. Now, in the early 90’s, CJ has to go home. His mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart, and his childhood friends are on their way to disaster. As soon as he returned to the neighborhood, a couple of corrupt police officers unjustly accused him of murder. CJ is forced to undertake a trip across the state of San Andreas to save his family and take control of the streets in the next installment of the saga that changed everything.

Gameplay

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition tells the story of different criminals (Claude Speed, Tommy Vercetti CJ Johnson), each one with their own personal history and background, which as the plot progresses they become related and involved in problems with more characters of all types and conditions. Generally the protagonists are considered antiheroes and basically the saga stands out for its violence, so it is recommended for adults.

GTA is an emblematic saga, with GTA III being considered the creative delivery of the concept sandbox we know today, where we have an open world that translates into a whole playing field for the player, with characters that react to our actions (such as the police search system and gangsters that react to the protagonist in a different) as well as side missions (taxi driver and paramedic).

From then on, all deliveries are characterized by presenting a very immersive 3D world where the player must not only limit himself to completing the main missions to advance, but to unleash the exploration of the respective city and, of course, giving the freedom of do the hooligan in multiple ways. For this we have a multitude of possibilities: steal vehicles, run over people, hit them (either with fists or different weapons), acquire different weapons, shoot, travel by train, drive a large number of vehicles, etc. All this with the aim that the player not only has fun doing the missions, but also the path that leads to those missions is fun.

We have a great variety of them, whether it’s going to find a person, take someone somewhere, kill a certain character, rescue someone from jail, steal a vehicle and put a bomb on it, etc. A new improvement in Vice City with respect to its predecessor is the ability to buy properties and safe houses, as well as unique jumps, which are maneuvers (generally jumps with ramps where it is advisable to use very fast vehicles and motorcycles). On the other hand, in San Andreas, the character can be customized (with different clothes, accessories, hairstyle and tattoos) and also considerably increases the number of vehicles that we can use.

By completing the missions in each title we will receive different amounts of money, which we can invest in all kinds of activities such as buying weapons. In addition, we can also improve aspects of the main characters such as life or defense (vest). And there will also be the possibility of collecting hidden objects. There will also be no lack of criminal gangs, some of which appear integrated into events in history. These bands usually have a positive or negative opinion of the protagonist, so depending on this, they can shoot us or follow us. Something that may seem like a small thing today, but that at the time was a point.

But obviously not all are elements that we already know, they also exist novelties in these installments and the most outstanding playable level of this remaster are as follows:

An updated weapon selection wheel and radio stations.

Updated minimaps with improved navigation for setting waypoints to destinations.

Improved shooting and targeting controls (gyroscope can be used), with improved driving controls in GTA: San Andreas (we can accelerate and brake with the triggers instead of two buttons).

Checkpoints to be able to immediately restart failed missions.

All this translates into a more accessible, faster and more comfortable gaming experience, although unfortunately, as you will see later, this is not enough to live up to what is expected of these remasters.

Finally, it should be noted that this title, like most Switch games, can be played in laptop mode, desktop mode and TV mode. Besides, also Supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Cloud Data Saving Service.

Graphics and sound

At the graphic level we are facing three titles that have been remastered using the engine Unreal Engine, which in theory should translate into higher resolution textures, fully reconstructed lighting (with improved shadows, reflections, and more), improved environmental effects, (such as water and weather effects, including rain and fog), improved details in trees and foliage and greater drawing distance. And I say in theory, because unfortunately in practice it has not been like that.

It is true that some aspects have undergone slight improvements, but the reality is that we find models of redesigned characters with a more than questionable style (they look like plasticine), which on many occasions is out of tune with the rest of the elements of the games. In fact, they are more reminiscent of the original titles on many occasions. Secondly, some textures are poorly translated, it is appreciated popping (sudden appearance of elements), problems with weather effects, etc.

Regarding performance, in the three titles, and despite the years that have elapsed since their launch, there are falls of framerate both in TV and portable mode. In theory all three games run at 30fps, but the truth is that most of the time it is below. Especially Vice City is the worst stopped, counting on a tremendously disappointing performance. Curiously, the performance of the trilogy in portable mode is somewhat better. I have also experienced bugs, most of them already present in the original deliveries. In addition, it should be noted that the Switch version is not the only one that seems to experience problems, since performance problems and bugs have also been reported on other platforms. A real shame that leaves more than palpable that He has not put on the affection that he required in the return of this trilogy.

Regarding the sound section, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has a wide selection of hits and hidden gems, with more than 200 songs on 29 radio stations. Unfortunately, here is not all perfect either, since some of the songs that we could hear on the radio are absent due to licensing problems (for example the Michael Jackson songs that sounded in Vice City). As for the environmental sound of each city and the sound effects they comply, although without great fanfare. On the other hand, the subtitles by default are shown very small in portable mode, although they can be increased in options. Finally, it should be noted that the game has voices in English and texts in Spanish.

Duration

Without a doubt we are facing one of the strongest points of the game. It is difficult to establish a duration for this compilation, since there are still three games, but what is clear is that we have dozens of hours ahead of us, since completing the story mode of all of them can take us approximately a total of 65 hours.

In addition, if we intend to complete everything they offer us, perform all the secondary missions, collect all the collectibles and unlock all its content, its duration can skyrocket to unsuspected limits, as long as all the problems described above do not put us back.

Curiosities

The GTA 3 development team was just over 20 people. However, Rockstar managed to surround itself with creatives who did not come from the world of video games (film directors, screenwriters, video and audio producers, etc.) to give the work a cinematic and immersive style.

Liberty City, is a fictional city based in New York. Vice City is a fictional city inspired by Miami and San Andreas, the state of the eponymous title, is based on the states of California and Nevada. In it, Los Santos (which takes Los Angeles as a reference), San Fierro (which is based in San Francisco) and Las Venturas (which takes Las Vegas as its base) are located.

conclusion

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is a compilation that unfortunately is quite improvable in most aspects and to which the name of remaster it is going great. The feeling that remains is that they have failed to treat these titles with the affection, care and respect they deserved. However, I want to make it clear that we are not dealing with bad games, on the contrary, but bad versions that do not do justice to this great video game saga.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It is available from November 11 in physical and digital format, through the eShop, at a price of € 59.99. You must have a free space on your console of 19.9 GB to be able to download it.