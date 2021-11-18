An injury could end the career of a Santiago Solari player in America

A footballer from the Santiago Solari squad suffers from an injury that could put an end to his career in the Águilas del América.

Injuries were the issue that caused the greatest problems for Santiago Solari in his second semester at the head of the campus of the Eagles of America. The casualties prevented him from applying his idea of ​​creating an initial memory formation, both in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX like in the Concacaf Champions League 2021.

Above, when everything seemed that the Indiecito could go recovering pieces in front of the quarterfinals of the Big party (the first date would be between Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 November), such as, Sebastián Cáceres, Richard Sánchez, Santiago Naveda or Mauro Lainez, the unforeseen returned to threaten the camp of Coapa.

First because of the controversial situation with Pedro Aquino, lived between the authorities of the Eagles of America and those of the Peruvian Football Federation. The midfielder, who was already injured, traveled the same to play the Conmebol Qualifiers and, as expected, upon receiving the medical discharge, he participated in the duel before Venezuela and resented the annoyance. Question, it is practically ruled out for the League.

And second, Mario Osuna, which adhered to the list of new concerns for a blow to the upper base of the fibula of the right leg, which is why he had to undergo a series of checks this Wednesday, November 17, that will determine the degree of severity and whether or not it can finally be made available to the coach.

In case the result is negative, the Monkey, who arrived in August to supplant Santiago Naveda and that he signed his contract until December 2021, unless he renews the bond, he would have had his dismissal from Cream blue in view of Rayados from Monterrey at the end of the Concachampions, given that, due to the illness, he will probably not be able to play the direct elimination phases of the first division competition.