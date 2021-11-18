America will make mandatory purchase by Mauro Lainez

The minutes accumulated by Lainez on the pitch with the Eagles activated the clause for his definitive acquisition

The America will have to make valid the mandatory purchase option by the Mexican end Mauro Lainez, who came to Coapa a year ago from Xolos from Tijuana and its performance automatically activated the established clause. Lainez it met the requirements imposed by the Eagles to acquire it permanently.

Mauro Lainez will be available for the Liguilla con América. Imago7

ESPN Digital have knowledge that America has not yet started talks with the group of Xolos to agree on the terms of the purchase, nor has he met with the footballer, who recovered from a right thigh injury and will be available for the Liguilla. The negotiation will take place over the next few weeks, but his future is assured within the team he leads Santiago Solari.

Mauro Lainez won the title throughout the campaign, despite being a request from the previous Azulcrema coach, Miguel Herrera, who was fired in December last year.

Throughout the year, Mauro Lainez He has participated in 38 games and played 2,648 minutes, which means 77 percent of possible minutes and therefore the compulsory purchase option was activated.

Throughout the year, Mauro he has achieved two touchdowns and four assists with the feathered team.