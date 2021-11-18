Amber Heard decided to become a mother after divorcing Johnny Depp. Timeline of the end of your marriage

Nine months after confirming your engagement, Johnny Depp married his southern beauty, Amber Heard , on his private island in the Caribbean . In this exclusive enclave of the Bahamas, the paradise island ‘Little Hall’s Pond Cay’, the couple pronounced the ‘yes I do’ . The list of guests for the ceremony on the island was reduced, approximately fifty people turned out, including their respective families and Johnny’s children, Lily Rose and Jack, who were then 15 and 12 years old, respectively. A wedding that was held in the middle of the sand, on the seashore in an idyllic setting, adorned with white roses and with a small tent covered with boat sails to protect from the sun “The wedding was on the beach, informal, intimate and very romantic”, r they evened witnesses to People . Amber wore a white veiled dress, designed by Stella McCartney, and was surrounded by bridesmaids, including her sister, while Johnny wore a white tuxedo and black pants, a look very similar to the one his son wore. This island, accessible only by boat or seaplane, offered the couple the privacy that Hollywood stars so yearned for.

February 2015. Their ‘pirate’ wedding

