Amazon ‘cuts’ them with Visa and will no longer accept payments with their credit cards in 2022 – El Financiero

The commerce giant Amazon indicated this Wednesday to its customers in the United Kingdom by email that it will stop accepting payments using Visa credit cards “As of January 2022.”

The group explained this measure, noting that it is due to “the high fees that Visa charges to process transactions made with credit cards ”.

Customers will be able to continue making their payments using debit cards, including those of that company, and other credit cards issued by other companies – other than Visa-.

”The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for business to prosper in order to provide the best prices for customers, ”said an Amazon spokesperson.

“These costs should go down over time with technological advances, but instead they continue to be high or even rising,” observed the source.

The same spokesman added that “as a result of the changing payment environment around the world, we will continue to innovate in favor of customers to add and promote faster, cheaper and more inclusive payment options to our stores around the globe.”

Furthermore, a Visa spokeswoman clarified that “UK shoppers can use their Visa debit and credit card on Amazon UK today and during the holiday season.”

“We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choices in the future, “admitted the spokeswoman, stressing that” when consumer choice is limited, no one wins. “

He stressed that Visa has “a long-lasting relationship with Amazon” and assured that “they will continue working to achieve a resolution, so that consumers can use their Visa credit card in Amazon UK without restrictions imposed by Amazon since January 2022.” .